Low pressure over Bay to trigger rain in Andhra Pradesh in next four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active southwest monsoon, light to moderate rains received at a few places in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. According to IMD officials, the highest rainfall till 8 am on Tuesday was reported at Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) 8 cm, followed by Veeraghattam (Srikakulam district). The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around August 13. The AP Disaster Management Authority issued a weather forecast for the next four days. Light to moderate rain is predicted on Wednesday at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Kurnool.

Very light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur in the next 48 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely at isolated parts in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Kurnool. Very light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur.

On Friday and Saturday, heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari. Light rain is likely to occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool.