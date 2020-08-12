STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More recoveries than new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

Of 58,315 samples, 9,024 test positive; 87 more die of coronavirus

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

Representational image.  (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recoveries registered in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am outnumbered new cases. While 9,113 more patients were discharged from hospitals, the state registered 9,024 fresh infections, taking the overall cases to 2,44,549; the toll rose to 2,203 with 87 more deaths.  

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Tuesday evening, with another 58,315 tests, including 30,908 Rapid Antigen tests, as many as 25,92,619 samples have been tested so far.

As the total number of recoveries has reached 1,54,749, 87,597 active cases remained. East Godavari, with the highest number of active cases (14,252), also has reported the most recoveries (19,825).

On Tuesday, only two districts — East Godavari with 1,372 cases and Kurnool with 1,138 cases — reported over 1,000 new infections, and Krishna district had the lowest number of 342 cases, according to the latest bulletin.

East Godavari district continued to top the chart of overall cases with a total of 34,310, followed by Kurnool (29,452), Anantapur (25,697), Guntur (23,056) and Visakhapantam (20,789).

Among the 87 casualties, Anantapur district accounted for 13 deaths, Chittoor 12, Guntur nine, Prakasam and West Godavari seven each, Kadapa, Srikakulam and West Godavari district reported six each, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Nellore districts five each, and Krishna and Kurnool districts three each.
The infection positivity rate rose to 9.43 per cent.

