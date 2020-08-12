National Green Tribunal seeks Centre’s response on RLIS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking the views of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reserved its order in the matter of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS). The green tribunal has directed that the views be submitted in a week’s time.

On Tuesday, the NGT’s Bench in Chennai continued to hear the application filed by one Gavinolla Srinivas from Telangana, alleging that the project proposed by Andhra Pradesh would be detrimental to his State. While the committee, constituted by the tribunal, informed that the project does not need any prior environmental clearance since it was not a new one, the advocate representing the application took objection to it. He argued that the report was given based on incorrect information furnished by the AP government, and contended that AP had already enhanced the capacity of Pothireddypadu canal system from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs.

Telangana’s advocate also raised an objection with regard to the project and argued that it should be considered a new one since it proposes to divert more water from Krishna Basin. The advocate also argued that the project would hurt the interests of Telangana.

The AP’s counsel, however, sought that the application be closed since the project does not intend to create any new ayacut nor canal nor storage. He argued that the State intends to draw only the assured share of water and the project should not be viewed as a new project.

Citing the committee’s report, which stated that it was not a new project, and noted that it was just to supplement the existing drawl mechanism.

After hearing both sides of the arguments, the tribunal sought the views of the Central Pollution Control Board and MoEF, which, according to sources, did not file an affidavit. Hence, the green tribunal reserved the order, giving them a week’s time to furnish the same.

It may be noted that the NGT had earlier asked the Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead with the execution of the project until the final order is issued. Initially, it had stayed the entire proceedings, but later modified its interim order and permitted the AP officials to go ahead with the tendering and other preliminary processes.