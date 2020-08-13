STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government submits proposals to raise funds for Rayalaseema projects

It is learnt that the officials had also submitted loan proposals to both the corporations for other irrigation projects as well.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources Department has submitted proposals to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Ltd to raise funds for the implementation of the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects.

The proposals have been submitted for Rs 12,500 crore for the electro mechanical works of the projects, while the total cost of all the projects proposed under it is estimated to be Rs 40,000 crore.

ALSO READ | Technical evaluation of Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme bids to be held today

“We have submitted proposals to the PFC and the REC, seeking financial assistance for the implementation of the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das met the heads of both the corporations on July 29 and 30, and discussed the fund mobilisation proposals. We are awaiting their response,” a senior official told TNIE. 

It is learnt that the officials had also submitted loan proposals to both the corporations for other irrigation projects as well.

They are also set to approach other development agencies such as the World Bank and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), besides the commercial banks, to finalise the funding for the projects, which are in the priority list of the State government.

ALSO READ | Focus on R&R works of Polavaram, Gandikota projects: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

In fact, the Special Chief Secretary had already held a meeting with the bankers for pooling necessary funds in the first half of July. A second round of meeting with their higher-ups is expected to be held shortly.

It may be recalled that the government has proposed 27 projects, which include enhancing canal capacities and adding new schemes to draw water from Srisailam, as part of the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects.

The projects are envisaged with an objective to tap the required water for the parched Rayalaseema within a period of 30 to 40 days as against the earlier 120 days.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was also formed to facilitate funds through loans from the financial institutions and it even has the option to tap the public markets.

It is through the SPV, the proposals for raising funds for the electro mechanical works of the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects were submitted recently.

Ready for apex council meet: CM to officials

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to be ready for the second apex council meeting to address the issues raised by Telangana, which moved the SC against RLIS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh govt RLIS Rayalaseema project
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp