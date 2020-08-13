STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt likely to postpone house site distribution for poor for fourth time

It will be the fourth time if the distribution of house sites is postponed once again. Initially, the govt planned the event on March 25 but postponed to April 14, then to July 8 and now August 15.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

aprtments, housing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to postpone the distribution of house site pattas under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme to nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries, scheduled for August 15.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, speaking to the media in Srikakulam on Wednesday, hinted at postponing the distribution of house sites stating that the State government would come up with a new date for one of its flagship programmes, instead of August 15 as announced earlier. 

It will be the fourth time if the distribution of house sites is postponed once again. Initially, the government planned to distribute about 25 lakh house site pattas on Ugadi (March 25), but postponed it to April 14 owing to the Model Code of Conduct coming into force for the conduct of local body elections. Later, it was rescheduled for July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. 

With writ petitions filed against the distribution of house sites in the Apex Court, the government was forced to postpone it again and the Chief Minister planned to distribute the pattas on Independence Day by getting all the legal hurdles cleared.

However, the government once again may have to postpone the distribution of house sites as the writ petitions filed in the Apex Court are unlikely to come up for hearing on August 14 as scheduled. The government is yet to complete the acquisition of required land in some parts of the State for the distribution of house sites to all the beneficiaries, sources said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pedalandariki Illu scheme Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp