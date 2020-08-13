Andhra Pradesh govt likely to postpone house site distribution for poor for fourth time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to postpone the distribution of house site pattas under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme to nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries, scheduled for August 15.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, speaking to the media in Srikakulam on Wednesday, hinted at postponing the distribution of house sites stating that the State government would come up with a new date for one of its flagship programmes, instead of August 15 as announced earlier.

It will be the fourth time if the distribution of house sites is postponed once again. Initially, the government planned to distribute about 25 lakh house site pattas on Ugadi (March 25), but postponed it to April 14 owing to the Model Code of Conduct coming into force for the conduct of local body elections. Later, it was rescheduled for July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

With writ petitions filed against the distribution of house sites in the Apex Court, the government was forced to postpone it again and the Chief Minister planned to distribute the pattas on Independence Day by getting all the legal hurdles cleared.

However, the government once again may have to postpone the distribution of house sites as the writ petitions filed in the Apex Court are unlikely to come up for hearing on August 14 as scheduled. The government is yet to complete the acquisition of required land in some parts of the State for the distribution of house sites to all the beneficiaries, sources said.

