CBI books three Guntur police officials in illegal detention case

GUNTUR: Three Guntur district police officials have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged illegal detention of three persons to force a confession related to a cricket betting racket.

The three officers — Guntur CCS Inspector N Venkata Rao, head constable Sambasiva Rao and constable Veeranjaneyulu — were booked by the CBI on Tuesday.

The CBI had earlier conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation based on directions from the High Court.

The case pertains to the alleged illegal detention of N Adinarayna, R Srinivasa Rao and T Srinivasa Rao. The three men were picked up by the police from their homes on October 14, 2019 and produced in the court 18 days later on October 31.

The family of the three men, who were kept in the dark about their whereabouts, filed a missing persons complaint with the Pattabhipuram police the same day.

Later, the family approached the HC and filed a habeas corpus petition on October 30. The Chebrolu police produced the three men in the court on October 31 in a cricket betting case.

The HC directed the Guntur principal civil judge to conduct an inquiry and file a report. The civil judge gave a report in February this year and the HC directed the CBI in Delhi to conduct a probe.