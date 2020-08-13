Dogs bite off COVID-19 victim’s body in Andhra Pradesh's Ongle, probe ordered

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Collector Pola Bhaskar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of a Covid-19 patient on the premises of RIMS, Ongole. According to information reaching here, the body of a man was found with dog bite injuries on the RIMS premises on Monday evening.

The man, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5, requested the officials to allow him to be in home isolation. However, the officials allegedly did not pay heed to his words and shifted him to RIMS, Ongole, the same day.

On Monday evening, visitors to the hospital noticed a body and informed the same to security personnel, who in turn informed the officials. The RIMS officials, who could not identify the body, shifted it to the mortuary. On Tuesday, family members identified the body and flayed the officials for not informing them about the death.

Responding to the allegations, RIMS superintendent Dr D Sreeramulu said the victim was not admitted to the hospital. “There is no record of him either as an in-patient or outpatient. On Monday evening, some visitors informed the security personnel about the body.”