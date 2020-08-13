STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People residing in Andhra Pradesh's low-lying areas told to be on alert as heavy rains expected

In Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, heavy rains are expected on Thursday, while other parts of the State might witness light to moderate showers.

For representational purposes (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are expected at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh over the next four days due to the formation of a depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, the Met department has said.

People in low-lying areas should be alert, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) commissioner K Kanna Babu said.

With the possibility of heavy winds (45-55 kmph) over the coastal areas, the APSDMA has warned of high tides, and advised fishermen not to venture into sea.

In Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, heavy rains are expected on Thursday, while other parts of the State might witness light to moderate showers.

On Friday, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains.

On August 15 and 16, parts of Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains, while the rest of the State might witness light to moderate showers.

