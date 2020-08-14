STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to soon begin state-wide industrial survey

Unique ‘Parishrama Aadhaar’ number will be issued to each unit for use by regulatory and facilitation depts

Published: 14th August 2020 08:21 AM

The barricaded entrance to the Industrial Growth Centre in Prakasam district | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to conduct a comprehensive industrial survey, Andhra Pradesh Samagra Parishrama Survey 2020 (SPS), to understand the industry requirements and manufacturing scenario in the State. The survey will cover all categories of industries.

The SPS will focus on identifying and mapping all industrial units along with the occupier of the units functioning in the State, and comprehensively survey them through village and ward secretariat functionaries. A unique ‘Parishrama Aadhaar’ number will be issued to each industrial unit for use by regulatory and facilitation departments of the government.

The SPS will identify the job roles in demand and the skill gaps in the existing workforce. The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will conduct skilling/re-skilling programmes to impart the needed skills as per the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) standards, to provide an employable workforce as per the demand.

The SPS will begin with a pilot survey in two industrially-intensive mandals in each district, by surveying at least 15 industrial units per mandal (10 MSME units, 4 large units and one mega unit), which will be completed by August 25. A total of 390 units will be surveyed as part of the pilot study in 26 mandals across the 13 districts.

The full-fledged survey in each village/ward secretariat area will be undertaken by preparing a schedule for the survey team. This will be completed within 45 days starting September 1, and the results will be published by October 30.

The survey team will visit units and record details on a mobile app from the head of the unit or an authorised representative, along with a photo and GIS (Geographic Information System) coordinates of the unit.

The data gathered will be validated by IPOs for micro units, AD/DD, DIC for small/medium-category units, and by GM DIC for large/mega units. Every such validated unit will be assigned a system-generated unique identity, to be called ‘Parishrama Aadhaar’. Units registered for the ReSTART package have already been allotted a Parishrama Aadhaar, which will continue to be the unique identifier for the unit.

Every industrial unit with a separate power connection will be treated as a separate entity for issuing the Parishrama Aadhaar. Units may have a similar GST number if they are registered accordingly with the GST authorities.

The SPS will be conducted in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development & Training (SD&T), Department of Gram Volunteers/Ward Volunteers & Village Secretariats/ Ward Secretariats (GV/WV & VS/WS).

