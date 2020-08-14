STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC orders probe into retired judge Justice Eswaraiah saga

A division bench, comprising Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice K Lalitha issued the orders, entrusting the responsibility of the inquiry to Justice RV Ravindran.

Published: 14th August 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ordered an inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to get to the bottom of an alleged telephonic conversation between retired High Court judge Justice Eswaraiah and S Ramakrishna, a principal junior civil judge who is under suspension, over a letter sent to President Ram Nath Kovind by the All India Backward Classes Federation against the High Court Chief Justice.

A division bench, comprising Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice K Lalitha issued the orders, entrusting the responsibility of the inquiry to Justice RV Ravindran. The bench directed the court registry to contact Justice Ravindran and secure his acceptance. It also directed the CBI and the Intelligence Bureau to be available so as to help the inquiry as and when required.

The orders came in the wake of a petition filed by the SC, ST, BC, Minorities Federation president Lakshmi Narasaiah seeking declaration of the court premises a red zone. Ramakrishna had filed an implead petition when the court was examining the sustainability of Narasiah’s plea. Subsequently, Ramakrishna’s implead plea was allowed.

When the hearing resumed on the petition, the court decided that the authenticity of the alleged telephonic conversation between Justice Eswaraiah and Ramakrishna must be verified. In its orders, the court observed that people may lose trust in the judiciary if such things were not probed.

Red zone plea rejected

The High Court on Thursday rejected the petition filed by the SC, ST, BC, Minorities Federation seeking declaration of the court premises a red zone in view of the Covid pandemic. The court ruled that the High Court registry had taken all measures recommended by the Central government and hence, it was not possible to declare the court premises a red zone.

It further noted that such a declaration would mean closure of the court and citing a recent Supreme Court verdict, it said closing the court amounts to making justice inaccessible. The High Court also refused to give directions for imposing curfew to contain the pandemic.

It also observed that in the wake of the death of former registrar general, coronavirus tests were conducted for everyone, including the judges. Of them, only 30 had tested positive and they too have recovered and have been attending to their duties since their recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp