Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh: IMD

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low pressure area in North-West Bay of Bengal, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

According to Indian Metrological Department (IMD) report, heavy rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall would be accompanied with strong winds from westerly direction , with speed reaching between 45 kmph and 55 kmph along and off Coastal AP. Fishermen were told not to venture into the sea, expected to be rough.

In the last 24 hours ending 8am on Thursday, Vararamachandrapuram in the East Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 19 cm followed by Kukunoo in West Godavari district with 16 cm and Velairpad with 15 cm, Kunavaram of East Godavari with 12 cm, Chintur of East Godavari district with 8 cm, Chintapalli in Vizag, Tiruvuru and Vijayawada in Krishna district, Chintalapudi in West Godavari district with 5 cm and Sompeta in the Srikakulam district registered 4 cm rainfall.

From 8 am to 8 pm on Thursday, Munchingiputtu of Vizag received 2.3 cm of rainfall, followed by 1.7 cm in Kanchali of Srikakulam district.Following a warning of heavy rains under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Krishna district put the people living in all the low-lying areas on high alert. Officials were told to warn people of possible inundation.

Collector AMD Imtiyaz directed officials to set up control rooms in all revenue divisions. He appealed to people in low-lying areas to cooperate with the officials. The EG and WG administrations have told people in low-lying areas to be on high alert.