Jagan fulfils yet another poll promise: 23 lakh to get Rs 18,750 a year for 4 years

VIJAYAWADA: Launching the YSR Cheyutha scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum to women of SC, ST, BC and minorities in the age group of 45 and 60, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said if any eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme, she can apply at the village secretariat concerned. Their applications will be verified immediately and the benefits will be extended to them from next month, he added. The YSR Cheyutha will benefit 23 lakh women of SC, ST, BC and minorities aged between 45 and 60. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries would receive Rs 75,000 in four years at the rate of Rs 18,750 per annum, which will be deposited in their bank accounts. The State government is spending Rs 4,687 crore for the scheme.

The scheme aims at providing marketing and technical assistance to the beneficiaries, who intend to start small businesses. The government has already signed MOUs with FMCG giants such as Amul, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Procter & Gamble and Reliance, which will help strengthen the rural economy. These companies will supply products to the women beneficiaries at prices less than the one provided to their agencies, Jagan said. “Say, if a woman wants to invest in the dairy sector, Amul will not only provide milch cattle to the beneficiary but also purchase the milk,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister explained every beneficiary will get a two-page letter through the village or ward volunteers for starting the business of their choice with the financial aid provided by the government. If any beneficiary wants to start a particular business, she will be assisted by officials of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty.

Jagan said during his padayatra he found that there was no government scheme benefiting women aged between 45 and 60. “When I proposed a pension of Rs 1,000 for such women, the Opposition made light of the proposal. They criticised how pension can be given to such women. That is why I have decided to give Rs 18,750 per annum to them instead of Rs 12,000 per year as pension. We had included this in our manifesto and announced that the scheme would start from the second year of the YSRC coming to power.

Today, we have fulfilled our promise,’’ he remarked. He, however, added that there are no restrictions whatsoever on the utilisation of the amount. The beneficiary can use the amount as per her wish. The CM added that those who crossed the upper limit of 60 years will get pension under YSR Pension Kanuka.The government is also holding talks with banks to extend loans to those beneficiaries who wish to start their own businesses or units.