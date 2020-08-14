New projects to beckon tourists to City of Destiny

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has taken up projects, including the `20 crore Sea Harrier museum project, to promote tourism in the city. The museum is proposed to come up in the Rajeev Smriti Vanam building. Tenders will be called for the project by this month-end, VMRDA commissioner P Koteswara Rao told TNIE on Thursday.

The museum will have two floors so that visitors can get a full view of the Sea Harriers, hanging in the centre of the hall. There will also be a museum of defence artefacts and equipment also. The project will be completed in four months as there is already a structure, which will be given a facelift to accommodate the museum, Koteswara Rao added.

Work on the Kailasagiri redevelopment project, which began after the lockdown restrictions were eased, is going on at a fast pace, he said. The `80-crore project, to be set up with AP Disaster Recovery (APDRC) project funds, is is expected to be completed in a year, he added.