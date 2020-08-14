Now, Disha patrol scooters to come up in all police stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will soon introduce Disha patrol vehicles in all police stations, and kiosks for cyber safety.During a review meeting on the implementation of Disha Act on Thursday, it was decided to introduce Disha patrol vehicles, with 900 scooters initially. Every police station will have at least one patrol vehicle to check the crimes against women. The cyber kiosks will help in checking the safety of smart phones and laptops.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to get the needed permissions for setting up the special court to deal with cases registered under the Act. He also asked them to strive for getting the President’s consent for the Bill.

He enquired about appointment of public prosecutors for dealing with cases under the Disha Act and POCSO Act. Officials informed that so far 13 advocates were appointed for dealing with cases under the Disha Act and eight for dealing with cases under the POCSO Act. He also enquired about the proposed forensic labs and instructed the officials to expedite the works. The Chief Minister said that quality service should be provided at all Disha police stations and there should be constant monitoring of their functioning.

There should be a monthly review and Disha Act should be implemented strictly besides creating awareness on it by displaying hoardings at all village and ward secretariats and public places.The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 11 lakh people downloaded Disha App and 502 calls have come from the App, of which 107 FIRs were registered.

Under the Disha Act, 390 cases were registered and charge-sheets were filed within seven days. There were 74 convictions with three death penalties, life imprisonment for five, 20 year imprisonment for 2, 10 year imprisonment for 5, seven year or above term for 10.

Through Cyber Mitra, 265 FIRs were registered, 27,000 complaints were received for cyber bullying through social media and 780 habitual offenders were identified and cases were registered against them. Under E-Rakshabandhan, awareness has been created on cyber bullying, officials said.