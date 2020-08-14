Srikakulam DRDA training SHGs to raise awareness on COVID-19

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With the number of Covid-19 cases here crossing 12,000 and continuing to rise, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) is using self-help groups (SHGs) to raise awareness among the rural masses to combat the spread of the disease.

The DRDA is involving SHG members in all panchayats in the district in its awareness programmes. The 1,190 panchayats of the district have 58,868 women SHGs with 6,64,858 members. Once trained, the members will in turn raise awareness among the public on precautionary measures to keep the coronavirus at bay. They will also raise awareness on the stigma and discrimination against Covid-19 patients.

The district has at least 2,598 Covid-19 patients in home isolation, and rural areas witness more incidents of discrimination against the patients.