Fire: Technical reasons for delay in submission of reports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Technical reasons have been cited for the delay in submission of reports of the three committees formed to ascertain the cause of fire, inspection of all COVID-19 hospitals/COVID-19 Care Centres and quarantine centres in the State, and technical evaluation of the fire mishap.

It has been five days since the fire mishap occurred at Swarna Palace. Soon after the tragedy, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visited the spot. Later, addressing the media, he said that the government formed three committees to probe and study several factors pertaining to the accident and submit the report in two days.

While one panel, led by JC L Siva Sankar, was asked to probe the lapses on the part of the hospital with regard to safety norms, and exorbitant fee, the second panel, headed by Aarogyasri CEO Dr AM Yadav, was to inspect COVID-19 hospitals/COVID-19 Care Centres and quarantine centres, and the third committee, headed by Fire Department DG Md A Reza, was doing technical evaluation of the fire mishap.