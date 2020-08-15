Andhra FM Buggana Rajendranath must resign over double payment: Former Minister Umamaheswara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has alleged the YSRC government is systematically destroying the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), which was introduced by the previous TDP regime for transparency and accountability in financial management.

He demanded that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath take responsibility for the double payment of Rs 649 crores made to contractors and others, and resign over the issue. Addressing a press conference on Friday, the TDP leader alleged the government was trying to avoid accountability by saying the `649 crore was transferred for a second time due to a technical mistake. There is also no information on whether the double payment was recovered or efforts are on to recover it from the receivers, he said, and charged that the ruling party was plundering public money.