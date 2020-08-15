STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to raise Telangana indiscriminate use of  Srisailam water with KRMB again

Even though the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s intervention was sought to direct the Telangana government to refrain from drawing Srisailam water for power generation, there has been no response yet.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even though the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s intervention was sought to direct the Telangana government to refrain from drawing Srisailam water for power generation, there has been no response yet. With the neighboring State drawing over 90 TMC in the last 15 days despite the water not reaching the requisite level, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to once again take up the issue with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Engineer-in-chief (water resources) C Narayana Reddy, had complained twice — on July 20 and July 30 — to the KRMB last month pointing out that the Telangana government was ‘indiscriminately’ using water from the left canal even when Andhra Pradesh had drinking water needs in the  Rayalaseema region. In response, the KRMB had written to the Telangana government asking it to refrain from doing so, but the power generation continued. With this, the KRMB, over a week ago, had sought the union ministry’s immediate intervention noting that the Telangana government was not heeding to its letters and that 67.57 TMCft of water was used by it till August 6 out of the 114.16 TMCft received. Because of this, the board noted, the water level in the reservoir plummeted. However, the KRMB’s request elicited no response.

“There has been no positive response even as the indiscriminate use by Telangana continued. So far, over 90 TMCft has been used. We will once again take up the issue with the board,” engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy told TNIE.

Normally, power generation would begin when the levels reach about 860-865 ft of the reservoir, but Telangana started drawing water for power generation much before the requisite level. “Power generation usually has to be done when water is over 860-865 ft, that too depending on the inflow forecast. If inflows continue, then we go for power generation. But, that wasn’t the case here. Even though Nagarjuna Sagar has about 75 per cent storage, water is being released to it as Telangana is drawing water indiscriminately from Srisailam even after KRMB has asked it not to do so twice,” another official explained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam case Rayalaseema
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp