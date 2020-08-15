Clad in PPE, government whip visits isolation ward at SVIMS

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Clad in personal protective equipment (PPE), Government Whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited the isolation ward at Sri Padmavathi Medical College located on the premises of SVIMS here. The MLA’s visit assumes significance as 68 medical staff working in the hospital had tested positive for the virus. Some of them have recovered and joined duty. He comforted all the 390 patients and enquired about the treatment being provided to them. He advised them not to get scared as the government is extending all help.

Chevireddy appreciated the doctors and paramedical staff for rendering selfless service risking their lives. The MLA also promised to provide all help to the medical staff. The MLA spoke about the importance of infusing confidence in the public about the government’s sincere efforts by offering corporate-level treatment and the need for the public to stay confident and face the situation courageously. JC (Development) K Veerabrahmam accompanied the MLA.