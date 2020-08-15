STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clad in PPE, government whip visits isolation ward at SVIMS

Chevireddy appreciated the doctors and paramedical staff for rendering selfless service risking their lives.

Published: 15th August 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy interacts with patients at Padmavathi State COVID-19 Hospital in Tirupati on Friday

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy interacts with patients at Padmavathi State COVID-19 Hospital in Tirupati on Friday | MADHAV K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Clad in personal protective equipment (PPE), Government Whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited the isolation ward at Sri Padmavathi Medical College located on the premises of SVIMS here. The MLA’s visit assumes significance as 68 medical staff working in the hospital had tested positive for the virus. Some of them have recovered and joined duty. He comforted all the 390 patients and enquired about the treatment being provided to them. He advised them not to get scared as the government is extending all help.

Chevireddy appreciated the doctors and paramedical staff for rendering selfless service risking their lives. The MLA also promised to provide all help to the medical staff. The MLA spoke about the importance of infusing confidence in the public about the government’s sincere efforts by offering corporate-level treatment and the need for the public to stay confident and face the situation courageously. JC (Development) K Veerabrahmam accompanied the MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SVIMS ANdhra covid hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp