STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 patient dies after falling from third floor of NRI Hospital building in Guntur

A Covid patient undergoing treatment at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri has died after falling from the building’s third floor.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A COVID patient undergoing treatment at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri has died after falling from the building’s third floor. The man from Guntur was admitted to the hospital on August 4. However, whether he jumped or fell by accident is unclear. 

According to Manglagiri rural circle inspector Seshagiri Rao, the man, prior to the incident on Thursday night, was going to his bed from a bathroom and had even spoken to his son over phone. Due to injuries resulting out of the fall, he was rushed to the ICU, where he was declared dead in the morning. Based on a complaint by his son, the police registered a case. The deceased was reportedly a patient of diabetes and blood pressure, and had been struggling to sleep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid patient falls off building coronavirus COVID 19 NRI hospital covid patient accident
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp