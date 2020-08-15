COVID-19 patient dies after falling from third floor of NRI Hospital building in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A COVID patient undergoing treatment at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri has died after falling from the building’s third floor. The man from Guntur was admitted to the hospital on August 4. However, whether he jumped or fell by accident is unclear.

According to Manglagiri rural circle inspector Seshagiri Rao, the man, prior to the incident on Thursday night, was going to his bed from a bathroom and had even spoken to his son over phone. Due to injuries resulting out of the fall, he was rushed to the ICU, where he was declared dead in the morning. Based on a complaint by his son, the police registered a case. The deceased was reportedly a patient of diabetes and blood pressure, and had been struggling to sleep.