Donate plasma to save lives: Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to recovered COVID patients

Greeting citizens on the eve of 74th Independence Day, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan urged them to follow guidelines issued by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:36 AM

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday| Express

By Express News Service


In his message, the governor said: “...It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and brotherhood, which inspired the national struggle for freedom. On this auspicious day, let us pledge to commit ourselves to the cause of nation-building.”

The governor added, “The country is currently going through a difficult phase posed by Covid-19, which has caused immense suffering to the people and disrupted the normal way of life. The fight against coronavirus can only be won by staying at home, avoiding unnecessary travel, maintaining social distance, washing hands with soap or sanitiser, wearing face masks in public.”He appealed to all those who have fully recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma to help patients fighting the virus.

‘At Home’ function cancelled

Also, in view of the prevailing crisis, the governor has decided not to hold the ‘At Home’ function at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day this year. It is a customary practice for the Governor to host the  function at Raj Bhavan every year on Independence Day and Republic Day.

