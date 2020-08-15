IMD warning:  Heavy rains to continue in all coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low-pressure areas formed in North-West Bay of Bengal, heavy rains occurred at several places in north coastal districts, particularly Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and parts of West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur on Friday. Light to moderate rains occurred at many places across the State on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of low pressure areas, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in all coastal districts and light to moderate rains in Rayalaseema region on Saturday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, which is expected to be rough.

In the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, Chintapalle (Visakhapatnam) received 4 cm of rain, Velairpad ( West Godavari) 4, Koida West Godavari) 3, Vijayawada (Krishna) 2, Vara Ramachandrapuram (East Godavari) 2, Kunavaram (East Godavari) 2, Narsipatnam (Visakhapatnam) 2, Polavaram (West Godavari) 2 cm. From 8 am to 8 pm on Friday, Nellipaka in East Godavari received the highest rainfall of 5.35 cm, followed by Addateegala of the same district with 4.62 cm, Munchingiputtu of Visakhapatnam with 4.45 cm. Tuni and Buttaigudem in East Godavari received 3.95 cm rain. At several places in East Godavari and West Godavari, rains between 2-3 cm were received.