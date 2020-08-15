STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

IMD warning:  Heavy rains to continue in all coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

At several places in East Godavari and West Godavari, rains between 2-3 cm  were received.

Published: 15th August 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh rain water stagnant after continuous down pour in Vijayawada on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh rain water stagnant after continuous down pour in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula,EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low-pressure areas formed in North-West Bay of Bengal, heavy rains occurred at several places in north coastal districts, particularly Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and parts of West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur on Friday. Light to moderate rains occurred at many places across the State on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of low pressure areas, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in all coastal districts and light to moderate rains in Rayalaseema region on Saturday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, which is expected to be rough.

In the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, Chintapalle (Visakhapatnam) received 4 cm of rain, Velairpad ( West Godavari) 4, Koida West Godavari) 3, Vijayawada (Krishna) 2, Vara Ramachandrapuram (East Godavari) 2, Kunavaram (East Godavari) 2, Narsipatnam (Visakhapatnam) 2, Polavaram (West Godavari) 2 cm. From 8 am to 8 pm on Friday, Nellipaka in East Godavari received the highest rainfall of 5.35 cm, followed by Addateegala of the same district with 4.62 cm, Munchingiputtu of Visakhapatnam with 4.45 cm.  Tuni and Buttaigudem in East Godavari received 3.95 cm rain. At several places in East Godavari and West Godavari, rains between 2-3 cm were received.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rains
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp