Mother hires killers to murder son, arrested by Prakasam police

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police have solved a murder committed four months ago and arrested nine of the 10 people accused, including the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother, who was fed up with her son’s behavior, hired killers to commit the murder, SP Siddharth Kaushal said here on Friday.

On August 8, the SIs of Kandukur Rural and Ponnalur heard from some anti-social elements that an unidentified man had been killed at Dubagunta village about four months ago. Three teams were formed to gather the details.

The police met the victim’s mother and asked where her son, K Narasimha Rao, 35, was. When she said he had gone to Hyderabad for work, they grew suspicious. During interrogation, C Peraiah and P Raghava confessed to the murdering Narasimha Rao. Lakshmamma and relatives gave `1.70 lakh to Peraiah for the murder.