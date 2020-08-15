STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Overall COVID-19 recoveries reach 1.8 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

State logs 8,943 new cases; 89,907 active cases remain; 97 more deaths take toll to 2,475

Published: 15th August 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2,73,085 after 8,943 infections were reported on Friday. With the discharge of another 9,779 patients, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,80,703, which is more than double the number of active cases (89,907). The toll rose to 2,475 with 97 more deaths.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health), as many as 53,026 tests, including 24,059 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, taking the total number of samples tested to 27,58,485.

East Godavari, with 1,146 new cases, was the only district to have reported over 1,000 fresh infections; it also continued to lead the table in overall cases (38,292). The least number of new cases of 300 were recorded in Prakasam district.

Kurnool, which has a caseload of 32,012, stands second in overall positive cases, followed by Anantapur (28,096), Guntur (24,940), Visakhapatnam (23,402), West Godavari (22,077) and Chittoor (21,519). So far, seven districts have reported over 20,000 cases each and Prakasam has recorded the least cases (10,763). Vizag has now 5,432 active cases as 18,220 Covid-positive patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Among the 97 new casualties, Kurnool accounted for 12, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, West Godavari and Nellore 10 each, Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam six each, Vizianagaram three, and Krishna district two.

While the positivity rate stood at 9.90 per cent, the state has a recovery rate of 66.17 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp