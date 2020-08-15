Overall COVID-19 recoveries reach 1.8 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2,73,085 after 8,943 infections were reported on Friday. With the discharge of another 9,779 patients, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,80,703, which is more than double the number of active cases (89,907). The toll rose to 2,475 with 97 more deaths.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health), as many as 53,026 tests, including 24,059 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, taking the total number of samples tested to 27,58,485.

East Godavari, with 1,146 new cases, was the only district to have reported over 1,000 fresh infections; it also continued to lead the table in overall cases (38,292). The least number of new cases of 300 were recorded in Prakasam district.

Kurnool, which has a caseload of 32,012, stands second in overall positive cases, followed by Anantapur (28,096), Guntur (24,940), Visakhapatnam (23,402), West Godavari (22,077) and Chittoor (21,519). So far, seven districts have reported over 20,000 cases each and Prakasam has recorded the least cases (10,763). Vizag has now 5,432 active cases as 18,220 Covid-positive patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Among the 97 new casualties, Kurnool accounted for 12, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, West Godavari and Nellore 10 each, Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam six each, Vizianagaram three, and Krishna district two.

While the positivity rate stood at 9.90 per cent, the state has a recovery rate of 66.17 per cent.