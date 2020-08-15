STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Andhra police officers win President’s medal

The medal is awarded for either gallantry or distinguished service, with the gallantry version of the medal being accorded a higher precedence.

Police

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday were awarded 16 medals, including two President’s Police Medals for distinguished service and 14 Police Medals for meritorious service for the year 2020. On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Union Home Ministry announced that they have selected 215 outstanding servicemen for the Gallantry Police Medal, 80 for the President’s Police Medal and 631 for Distinguished Service Police Medals for the year 2020.

Senior IPS officers Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGPLaw and Order) and Principal Secretary to Home Kumar Vishwajeet were selected for President’s Police Medals and 14 other officials from various wings will receive Police Medals for their commendable service. The President’s Police Medal (PPM) is a decoration awarded to members of law enforcement in India. Instituted on March 1, 1951, the medal was originally called the President’s Police and Fire Service Medal. The medal is awarded for either gallantry or distinguished service, with the gallantry version of the medal being accorded a higher precedence.

For representational purposes
