10 teams deployed to conduct resurvey in Andhra Pradesh districts

After the YSRC government came to the power, the government started conducting a resurvey of lands and identifying the beneficiaries for payment of compensation.

About 10 survey teams have been deployed to conduct the survey in Bhavanapadu and adjacent villages for construction of port.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To expedite the Bhavanapadu port works, the district administration has started conducting the resurvey in the proposed lands in Santabommali and Vajrapukotturu mandals in the district. 

About 10 survey teams have been deployed to conduct the survey in Bhavanapadu and adjacent villages for construction of port. After the bifurcation, the previous TDP government had proposed to construct seaport at Bhavanapadu in Srikakulam. Initially, they wanted to acquire 4,923 acres for the port and a notification was also issued for land acquisition in August 2015.

Few villages in Santabommali and Vajrapukotturu mandals, including Bhavanapadu, Devunaltada, Marripadu, Chinna Marripadu and Chelagapeta were affected. After the YSRC government came to the power, the government started conducting a resurvey of lands and identifying the beneficiaries for payment of compensation.

When Palasa MLA Dr Appala Raju was appointed as the Minister for Fisheries, he held meetings with the people of the proposed villages. About 10 teams have been deployed to conduct resurvey in the proposed port villages, said Tekkali sub collector G S Dhanunjay. The objective is not to omit any real beneficiary for the payment of compensation and other benefits.

