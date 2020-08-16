STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh sees record 10,000 coronavirus recoveries in a single-day

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday evening, 53,712 tests, including 21,898 Rapid Antigen tests, were conducted.

A health worker carefully handling a swab sample in Vijayawada.

A health worker carefully handling a swab sample in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 10,414 COVID patients recovering and getting discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am pushed the overall recoveries to 1,91,117 in Andhra Pradesh. 

The tally rose to 2,81,817 after the state recorded another 8,732 new infections, with East Godavari continuing to report over 1,000 cases per day. The COVID toll reached 2,562 as 87 more patients died of the disease in the same time period. 

The total number of samples tested so far stood at 28,12,197 even as AP is among the top five states that conducted most testings. 
As the number of recoveries near two lakh, the active cases stood at 88,138, as on Saturday. 

East Godavari, by reporting 1,126 new cases, continued to top the table of overall infections (39,418); Krishna district registered the least (298 cases) in the 24 hours.

Kurnool stood second in the overall cases (32,746), followed by Anantapur (28,947), Guntur (25,549), Visakhapatnam (24,296), West Godavari (22,689) and Chittoor (22,478).

So far, seven districts have reported over 20,000 infections each; Prakasam has the least number of cases (11,252).

Among the 87 new casualties, 10 were reported from Chittoor district; nine from Guntur, eight each from East Godavari and West Godavari; seven each from Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool; six each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram; five each from Prakasam and Srikakulam; and three from Krishna. 

Guntur, where as many as 284 have succumbed to the disease, leads the table of total COVID deaths, followed by Kurnool (283). Six districts have reported over 200 deaths each.

