Coronavirus recovery rate improves to 72.46 per cent in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Though the Covid-19 cases are surging in Kurnool district, increasing number of recoveries has come as a relief to the people here.



After over 700 patients were recently discharged from hospitals in a day, the district has registered a total of 23,731 recoveries against 32,746 cumulative infections.

Collector G Veerapandian said, “Though the infections are rising rapidly, the number of people of getting discharged from hospitals is also increasing gradually as the district has a recovery rate of 72.46 per cent, second best in the state.”



He observed that if the recoveries go on with the same tempo, then it would not take much time to clear the active cases.

Over the last few days, there has been a steady decline in the daily new cases.



On Saturday, 734 fresh cases reported took the active cases to 8,732 in the district, which has registered 283 Covid deaths.