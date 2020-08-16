STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy water flow likely to Prakasam Barrage in next two days: Collector

All the 70 gates of the barrage are opened to let the excess water out as the barrage received 82,000 cusecs of water from upstream. 

Published: 16th August 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water flowing on a bridge in Kunavaram of East Godavari district.

Flood water flowing on a bridge in Kunavaram of East Godavari district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating one lakh cusecs of water discharge to Prakasam Barrage from upstream in the next two days, the Krishna district administration has sounded an alert and asked the people residing in downstream areas to be on an alert. 

All the 70 gates of the barrage are opened to let the excess water out as the barrage received 82,000 cusecs of water from upstream. 

Of them, 10,000 cusecs were released to irrigation canals, while the remaining was let out to the downstream. 

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiyaz, who monitored the situation at the Prakasam Barrage on Saturday, said the revenue, irrigation and municipal officials as well as the people residing in low-lying areas were asked to be on an alert.

“As the barrage is likely to get one lakh cusecs of water in the next two days, the district machinery is put on an alert and asked to take up all necessary relief works,’’ he said. 

Water from Pulichintala will be stored, while the water coming from Munneru will be let off downstream, he said. 

The district administration had kept SDRF and NDRF teams on standby to tackle the flood situation and control rooms were set up at all mandals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsoon Rains Andhra Pradesh Rains
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp