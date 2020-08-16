Heavy water flow likely to Prakasam Barrage in next two days: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating one lakh cusecs of water discharge to Prakasam Barrage from upstream in the next two days, the Krishna district administration has sounded an alert and asked the people residing in downstream areas to be on an alert.

All the 70 gates of the barrage are opened to let the excess water out as the barrage received 82,000 cusecs of water from upstream.

Of them, 10,000 cusecs were released to irrigation canals, while the remaining was let out to the downstream.

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiyaz, who monitored the situation at the Prakasam Barrage on Saturday, said the revenue, irrigation and municipal officials as well as the people residing in low-lying areas were asked to be on an alert.

“As the barrage is likely to get one lakh cusecs of water in the next two days, the district machinery is put on an alert and asked to take up all necessary relief works,’’ he said.

Water from Pulichintala will be stored, while the water coming from Munneru will be let off downstream, he said.

The district administration had kept SDRF and NDRF teams on standby to tackle the flood situation and control rooms were set up at all mandals.