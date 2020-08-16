I-Day tableau highlight Andhra Pradesh’s battle against deadly COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Among the highlights of the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Vijaywada on Saturday were the 10 tableau that passed in front of the dais. They showcased the State government’s efforts in combating coronavirus, among other things. The first float was designed as a COVID-19 testing window and testing room, and had an eye-catching tag – ‘Number one in testing’. On an average, 60,000 to 70,000 samples are tested for the virus in the State every day.

The second float was about how the State was progressing in combating COVID-19 through contact tracing and a comprehensive survey by volunteers, Asha workers, ANMs and other frontline workers. The zonal system introduced in AP has been adopted across the country. The third tableau showcased the efforts to revamp the State’s medical structure under Nadu-Nedu to provide good treatment and prevent people from being exploited economically for medical aid. New reforms such as telemedicine, and 108 and 104 emergency services were explained.

The fourth float was about raising awareness on COVID-19, and the information, education and communication strategy adopted to drive away the stigma associated with the disease. The fifth showcased the government’s reforms in the education sector and how the hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech strategy being adopted to deal with the gap in the academic year created by COVID-19.

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) department float highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives such as YSR Nethanna Nestham, Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestam, Rythu Bharosa, and zero interest rate loans. The Agriculture department’s float showcased how agriculture and farmers’ welfare are given top priority. It showed how price stabilisation fund, calamity relief fund and market intervention scheme helped farmers, and depicted mobile rythu bazars and the proposed Janata bazaars.

The eighth tableau showed how the Animal Husbandry department has coped with the pandemic and provided nutritional support in the form of milk, meat and eggs. Production and regulation of milk, meat and eggs is being scaled up in view of the increasing demand. The ninth float was about employment generation and rural development, and explained how the MGNREGS and other schemes have helped people during the coronavirus crisis. The last tableau was about the frontline warriors and how they risk their lives to combat the pandemic.

Later, 10 tableau were paraded on the streets of Vijayawada after they were flagged off by Principal Secretary (GAD-Political) Praveen Prakash and Commissioner for Information and Public Relations Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy. Prakash said the tableau were also being paraded in Guntur and Tenali to raise awareness. Vijaya Kumar Reddy said the tableaux would help people get to know about the efforts the government is taking to combat COVID-19.