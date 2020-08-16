STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land encroachers in Visakhapatnam will face music: Andhra MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday said the government will not tolerate land encroachments in Visakhapatnam. 

Published: 16th August 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday said the government will not tolerate land encroachments in Visakhapatnam. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take strict action against those who encroach land, irrespective of their status in society, he said. 

The MP said even ministers, MLAs and leaders of the ruling and opposition parties won’t be spared, if caught. He added that people who misuse his name or party to encroach land will be arrested, and encroachment of even an inch of government or temple land won’t be allowed.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said he accepted the challenge Vijayasai threw at him on Twitter. He tweeted asking whether Vijayasai was ready for a debate on welfare programmes, and stated that the TDP accorded top priority to BCs during its five-year rule.

Stating that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy spent only Rs 1,825 crore for BCs in 23 districts in the united Andhra Pradesh, the senior leader  said the TDP government led by Chandrababu Naidu spent Rs 43,000 crore for 13 districts.

The TDP leader said the YSRC leaders have no right to speak about BC welfare as they diverted welfare funds, withdrew the Adarana scheme and watered down BC welfare corporations.

