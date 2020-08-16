No let up in rains in Visakhapatnam agency

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Normal life continues to be hit for the past five days as there is no let up in heavy rains that are lashing the Vizag Agency mandals, particularly Pedbayalu, GK Veedhi and Munchingput.



Owing to incessant rains induced by low pressure, streams and rivulets have been overflowing on causeways and roads disrupting traffic in several mandals in the district.

Rainfall recorded in mandals of Paderu division are Munchingput 83.2 mm, Pedabayalu 20.2mm, Dumbriguda 82mm, Araku Valley 0.8mm, Anantagiri 0.6mm, Hukumpeta 7.6mm, Paderu 12.4mm, G Madugula 34.4mm, Chintapalle 28.2mm, GK Veedhi 48.8mm and Koyyuru 42.2mm.

Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Araku Valley and Anantagiri mandals have been experiencing continuous drizzle. Agriculture fields in low-lying areas are inundated with rainwater and flood waters of Matsyagedda in G Madugula, Paderu, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu and Munchingput mandals.

Revenue officials have alerted the tribals in these mandals.With water overflowing on causeway at Lakshmipuram traffic for 30 villages was disrupted in Munchingput mandal. Meanwhile water level in Donkarai reservoir reached danger level as water level touched 1,033 feet against full reservoir level of 1,037 feet. GENCO authorities released water from the reservoir for hydel power generation. All reservoirs under Sileru electricity complex were brimming with water.

In yet another bizarre incident, a couple carried the body of their daughter for two km. The incident happened at Kithalingi in Dumbriguda mandal in the agency in the district.



The girl who was not well died on Saturday. Ambulance could not reach the village as road was damaged due to incessant for the last few days.