Parts of Andhra to receive heavy rains in next three days
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places across the coastal districts under the influence of low pressure area for the next three days.
Published: 16th August 2020 07:36 AM | Last Updated: 16th August 2020 07:36 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low pressure area formed in Northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lashed several places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rains occurred at many places across coastal districts and at isolated places in Rayalaseema.
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places across the coastal districts under the influence of low pressure area for the next three days. Visakhapatnam and twin Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Sunday, while rest of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rains. On Monday, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains and on Tuesday, light to moderate rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts.
1st flood warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage
- The first flood warning signal was issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Saturday afternoon as River Godavari continued to be in spate with inflows reaching the 11.75 lakh cusecs mark
- All the 175 gates of the barrage were lifted to regulate the flood water and the outflow
- At Polavaram project site, the inflows were 11.65 lakh cusecs and are expected to increase to 12.6 lakh cusecs by Sunday
- River Krishna is also receiving steady inflows. Srisailam got inflows of 1.47 lakh cusecs
- In Vijayawada, all 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage were lifted to let Krishna flood water