Parts of Andhra to receive heavy rains in next three days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low pressure area formed in Northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lashed several places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rains occurred at many places across coastal districts and at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places across the coastal districts under the influence of low pressure area for the next three days. Visakhapatnam and twin Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Sunday, while rest of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rains. On Monday, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains and on Tuesday, light to moderate rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts.

1st flood warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage