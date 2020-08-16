Three capitals meant for equal justice to all regions: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on I-day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that decentralisation is the only solution to ensure the injuries sustained during the State bifurcation are treated and never happen again, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said there is a need for extending equal justice to all three regions of Andhra Pradesh and for that they will lay the foundation for Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital, besides legislative capital Amaravati.

He also reiterated his government’s determination to ensure fruits of development reach everyone by way of decentralised administration, introducing education in English medium in government schools, which was denied to the children of poor sections, as a right, revamping education and health sectors and implementing various welfare programmes on a saturation mode.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the IGMC Stadium in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he exuded confidence that the State will be given Special Category Status as promised in Parliament during bifurcation of AP, if not today, in the future. The Chief Minister said, “Special status for the State will be our constant demand till the promise is implemented by the Centre.” He said the ruling party at the Centre is not dependent on other parties and unlikely to give special status to the State now, but the State government will continue to pursue the demand relentlessly till it is achieved.

Making critical remarks on how the equality in all aspects to everyone in the country that is promised in the Preamble of the Constitution, was not implemented as evident from lack of equal priority to all castes in temple trust boards, nominated posts, contracts, denial of education in English medium, non-implementation of rule of reservation in outsourcing and decentralised governance for equal justice to all by relegating equality and equal justice to textbooks only, Jagan said his government is determined to change it all.

“Let me tell you one thing, our government is the result of the aspirations of people for equal justice to get their problems resolved. I am proud to say in the last 14 months, our government has lived up to the true meaning of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, mentioned in the very first page of the Constitution of India,” he said.

Quoting the Constitution, the Chief Minister said untouchability is a crime. “But today, arguments for implementing educational untouchability are prevalent. Untouchability in its changed form is visible from the arguments of some that their children should only be educated in English medium and not the poor. How can it be supported?” he asked. Strongly believing that with equal opportunities to all irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region in every aspect, progress of AP is possible, the government is implementing various programmes under Navaratnas, he said.

“As part of it, to ensure the children succeed in the competitive world in the next 10-20 years, curriculum and other aspects of education are being reformed and educational institutions are being revamped under the Nadu-Nedu programme. Fee reimbursement, free boarding, financial assistance in the form of Amma Vodi programme are being implemented.

We are striving to implement English medium as a right to fulfil the aspiration of scores of parents and at the same time formed two commissions to take action against those indulging in commercialisation of education,” he explained. Elaborating the reforms introduced by his government for betterment of health sector and how the Aarogyasri scheme was improved, so lakhs of people can benefit and get medical services, Jagan lauded the efforts of Covid warriors in the unrelenting war against the invisible enemy — coronavirus.

He also highlighted the efforts of the government in decentralisation of the government in the form of village secretariats, which are a step in the direction of achieving Gram Swaraj, how 50 per cent reservation for women in nominated posts and works in the form of legislation is being implemented, efforts of government for women’s empowerment in the form of Cheyutha, Aasara and other programmes. The CM reiterated that the welfare of farmers always remains a top priority of the government. He said they have spent Rs 11,200 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to benefit farmers, set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras and spent Rs 3,200 crore for procuring various crops to ensure farmers do not suffer losses during Covid crisis.

Promising to complete Polavaram by 2022 Kharif, Jagan said all the irrigation projects will be completed on priority basis. “This year, we are determined to complete six projects — Vamsadhara, Vamsadhara - Nagavali interlinking, Veligonda phase 1, Owk tunnel 2, Sangam and Nellore barrages,” he said and added that to ensure supply of free power to the farm sector continues for long, the government has decided to set up a 10,000 megawatt solar power project.

He reiterated his government’s determination to expedite industrial growth. He said development schemes and welfare programmes being implemented by the government are not election-oriented and the benefit of every paisa spent today will be visible in the next 10 to 20 years and they are implemented wholeheartedly for a better change in the socio, economic and political history of the State. Earlier, the Chief Minister took the guard of honour at the Independence Day parade.

