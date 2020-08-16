Villagers prevent tourists from visiting beaches due to fear of rising COVID-19 cases

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: With the number of Covid-19 cases surging in coastal mandals, villagers in Nellore district have been prohibiting visitors from going to beaches. The district has an approximately 160 km coastline from Tada to Kavali, and many of its beaches have aesthetic and cultural significance.

Mypadu and Kothakodur beaches, which are about 30 minutes from Nellore city, used to draw crowds from other regions, especially on weekends. However, since March, when Covid-19 began to spread in Nellore, and the lockdown was enforced, the number of visitors decreased. Now, with the restrictions lifted, the residents of the nearby villages have taken it upon themselves to prevent tourists from visiting the beaches.

“Youth have been coming to the beaches on Sundays and not following any safety measures. If someone in the village gets infected, Covid-19 could spread to the entire community. So we have no option but to tell visitors to return to their hometowns,” said a youngster from Gangavaram.

The village elders in the region, which has 18 fishermen habitations, had banned work in local industrial organisations, and said violators would be fined Rs 10,000. Due to this, youngsters stopped going to these industrial units for work until the lockdown restrictions were lifted. Village leaders also forced vendors on the beaches to shut their shops to contain the spread of the virus.

A vendor in Ramateertham, K Srihari, said several people used to visit the beach near the Kamakshi temple. “But now, only people from the nearby villages visit the temple,” he added.