Visakhapatnam set to cross 25,000 mark; 1,316 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals

VIZAG/SRIKAKULAM: As many as 1,316 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals in the district on Saturday. Active cases came down to 5,004 from 5,432 on Friday even as Visakhapatnam reported 894 new cases. With the death of six more persons from the coronavirus, the toll rose to 171, according to Covid special officer PV Sudhakar.

As many as 171 of the 907 clusters have been denotified so far. The district has 141 very active, 81 active and 514 dormant clusters. In August, 13,531 cases have been reported even as the overall tally in the district climbed to 24,708.

Meanwhile, district in-charge minister Kodali Nani said the district has conducted most Covid-19 tests in the state. Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag here at Arts College Ground on the occasion of the Independence Day celebrations, Nani, also the civil supplies minister, said around 75,000 tests were conducted per million population.

6,907 recover from corona in 12 days in Kadapa district

The coronavirus recovery rate in the district has improved in the last few days. As many as 6,907 persons were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and care centres after recovering from the virus in the past 12 days. A total of 11,380 persons were discharged so far in the district.

The COVID-19 patients are able to get timely treatment, thanks to setting up of COVID care centres in all major Assembly constituencies by the district administration. Collector C Harikiran said that they are able to tackle the situation effectively and thanked the medical officials, paramedical staff for working round-the-clock.