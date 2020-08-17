4,767 coronavirus active cases remain in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached 25,000-mark in Covid tally after 512 new cases were reported on Sunday.

​Even as the death of seven more patients took the total number of casualties to 175, discharge of 742 others from Covid hospitals improved the overall recovery to 20,278, leaving 4,767 active cases against 5,004 a day earlier, special Covid officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam PV Sudhakar said in a statement.

While the total number of denotified clusters stood at 171, Visakhapatnam district has 149 ‘very active’, 74 ‘active’ and 513 ‘dormant’ clusters.