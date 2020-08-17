STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 200-bed hospital at Lingamguntla today

Meanwhile, the officials are also planning to add 150 more beds to the government hospital in Narasaraopet.

Published: 17th August 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a 200-bed hospital at Lingamguntla in Narasaraopet mandal on Monday via a remote video link.Of the 200 beds in the hospital, 150 are equipped for oxygen supply. The hospital will start functioning in a week.

YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that the Department of Medical and Health submitted a detailed report to the government with regard to designating the hospital at Lingamguntla as district Covid hospital.

He said that the officials submitted a report to upgrade facilities in the hospital at the cost of `28 crore. He stated that the Chief Minister had promised to declare it a district hospital by sanctioning the funds.
He informed that doctors and paramedical staff are being recruited to tackle coronavirus cases effectively in the  Palnadu region.

Meanwhile, the officials are also planning to add 150 more beds to the government hospital in Narasaraopet. At present, the hospital has 100 beds, including the 30 equipped for oxygen supply.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said through a remote video link, the CM will inaugurate the hospital at Lingamguntla and lay the foundation stone for JNTUK engineering college buildings in Narasaraopet on Monday. He directed the officials concerned to set up LED screens for live-streaming of the stone laying event.

The collector said that Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju, along with other ministers, MPs and MLAs, will attend the stone laying ceremony.Narasaraopet RDO M Venkateswarlu, JNTUK University College of Engineering principal BV Subba Rao and others inspected the arrangements for the event.

