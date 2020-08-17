STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t relocate Central Tribal University: BJP Andhra chief Somu Veerraju

The BJP also demanded that the government immediately address the issues being raised by post graduate doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has demanded that the YSRC government reconsider its plan to relocate the Central Tribal University to Kottakki in Vizianagaram district from earlier proposed Relli. 

He said setting up the university in a far off place may defeat the purpose, besides posing logistic difficulties.

Somu, who is also an MLC, further said that plans were already finalised to develop a hostel near the earlier identified location for students.  

“Moving the university to Kottakki in Parvathipuram division would make it closer to Koraput in Odisha and may hamper the development. We will submit our views to the committee constituted by the State government,” he said.

The BJP also demanded that the government immediately address the issues being raised by post graduate doctors and other healthcare professionals. 

“The Centre is providing sufficient funds to Andhra Pradesh. But, the doctors and other COVID-19 warriors are suffering. They are being neglected. Disappointed by the government, healthcare professionals have threatened to go on strike,” Somu said. 

S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy claimed that the Centre has so far given Rs 8,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC government
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp