Don’t relocate Central Tribal University: BJP Andhra chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has demanded that the YSRC government reconsider its plan to relocate the Central Tribal University to Kottakki in Vizianagaram district from earlier proposed Relli.

He said setting up the university in a far off place may defeat the purpose, besides posing logistic difficulties.

Somu, who is also an MLC, further said that plans were already finalised to develop a hostel near the earlier identified location for students.

“Moving the university to Kottakki in Parvathipuram division would make it closer to Koraput in Odisha and may hamper the development. We will submit our views to the committee constituted by the State government,” he said.

The BJP also demanded that the government immediately address the issues being raised by post graduate doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“The Centre is providing sufficient funds to Andhra Pradesh. But, the doctors and other COVID-19 warriors are suffering. They are being neglected. Disappointed by the government, healthcare professionals have threatened to go on strike,” Somu said.

S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy claimed that the Centre has so far given Rs 8,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh.