Honey trap racket busted in Vizianagaram, two accused arrested

The racket came to light when an NRI filed a complaint stating that he credited Rs  1,110 US dollars to the accused’s account.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:40 AM

The duo started duping gullible people through an online website in order to earn easy money. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram police on Sunday busted a honey trap racket and arrested two persons. The accused were identified as Tandava Aswin Kumar and Sindhu.Vizianagaram Two Town CI Sreenivasa Rao said that the accused have trapped nearly 3,000 gullible people though an online website and robbed them of Rs  60 lakh.

Aswin Kumar of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand migrated to the town 11 years ago and started a real estate business. Kumar, who is married, developed an illicit relationship with one Sindhu. Sindhu separated from her husband a few years ago and is residing in Fort Town with her children.

The duo started duping gullible people through an online website in order to earn easy money. They employed a few women to talk to people over mobile phones and lure them with the promise of sexual favours. Once they deposited the money, the duo used to switch off their mobile phones.They have been  The accused have been operating the racket for the last three years and have robbed nearly 3,000 gullible people.

The racket came to light when an NRI filed a complaint stating that he credited Rs  1,110 US dollars to the accused’s account.

