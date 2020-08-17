STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals in grip of fear as Godavari flows above danger mark, officials issue third warning

Taking stock of the flood situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the collectors of both East and West Godavari district to take up rescue and relief operations on a war footing

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: With the levels of the Godavari river crossing the danger mark on Monday following unprecedented inflows from upstream, irrigation department officials at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram for the first time in recent years raised the third warning, which is given when the flood discharge crosses 17.75 lakh cusecs.

At 3 p.m. both inflows and outflows at the barrage stood at 19,06,221 cusecs and the levels are expected to increase further by night and cross the 20 lakh mark. The last time the discharge level at Dowleswaram Barrage crossed 20 lakh cusecs was on August 4, 2013, when the level recorded was 21,18,825 cusecs. The highest ever flood discharge of 35,06,388 cusecs was reported on August 16, 1986.

People of Rajamahendravaram and several other towns and villages along the course of the river on both banks (East Godavari and West Godavari) are in the grip of fear. District administrations of both districts are shifting people from flood affected areas to safer places.

Meanwhile, heavy inflows continue at Prakasam Barrage on Krishna River. Several villages in Devipatnam and other mandals in the agency area of East Godavari and Polavaram in West Godavari district are cut off with roads connecting them inundated by floodwater.

Taking stock of the flood situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the collectors of both East and West Godavari district to take up rescue and relief operations on a war footing. He asked them to adopt a humane approach and take up the relief works liberally.

He was informed that the district administrations were prepared to tackle the situation even if the flood discharge touched 20 lakh cusecs. In East Godavari district, a total of 13 mandals were flood-affected and 161 villages submerged. In West Godavari, a total of 7 mandals were flood-affected and 30 villages were submerged. 

One team of NDRF and two teams of SDRF were mobilised in East Godavari district while two teams of SDRF have been mobilised in West Godavari district for rescue and relief operations.

