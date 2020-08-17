SOPs for tourist sites yet to be approved, public health our priority: Andhra Tourism Ministry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao had in July said tourism destinations in the state would reopen in the first week of August; but they remain shut to the public due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

“The state government is yet to approve the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reopen tourism sites, so we can’t open them yet,” Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing director Pravin Kumar told The New Indian Express.

On the reason for the delay, he said, “The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing rapidly. Higher officials are reconsidering the decision to open tourist sites since they would attract several people from across the country, and that could accelerate the spread of the virus. We have to prioritise the health of our people.”

On boating services, which were to begin on August 15, he said, “Small boats are ready, and services will start once we get permission from the government. The recent heavy rainfall and flooding of rivers also need to be considered.”

The department has been facing losses of about Rs 10 crore per month since the pandemic hit Andhra Pradesh.Though renovation work at all tourist sites has been completed, and places such as Bhavani Island, Borra Caves, Belum Caves, and the ropeway in Srisailam are ready for tourists, the government has not yet approved the SOP to reopen them.

Many temples that were reopened had to be shut as priests and staff contracted the virus. Hotels have reopened, but receive very few guests, causing further problems for the hospitality industry.

“We understand resuming operations is important, but public health is of primary importance now. Only when we are convinced things can be handled without endangering our people will we fully resume operations,” Kumar asserted.