Total coronavirus recoveries cross two-lakh in Andhra Pradesh, 86,000 more to go

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, 48,746 more samples were tested, out of which 8,012 returned positive.

Public flout physical distancing norms as they queue up to buy liquor, in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state saw 10,000 Covid patients getting discharged from hospitals for the second consecutive day on Sunday, which took the total number of recoveries to 2,01,234.

With 8,012 infections reported in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, the cumulative Covid-19 count rose to 2,89,829, out of which only 85,945 cases are active.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, 48,746 more samples were tested, out of which 8,012 returned positive.

East Godavari, which has been recording over 1,000 infections since the past few days, reported 875 new infections. It, however, breached the 40,000-mark and stood on top in the overall district-wise caseload.

The district also has the most number of active cases as 14,895 people were still undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. No other district has over 10,000 active cases.

Chittoor recorded the most number of fresh cases of 981, followed by West Godavari (893); Krishna reported the lowest (263).

Meanwhile, with the state recording 88 more Covid deaths, the cumulative toll rose to 2,650.

East Godavari and Chittoor registered 10 deaths each, Kurnool and Nellore nine each, Anantapur and West Godavari eight each, Visakhapatnam seven, Kadapa and Guntur six each, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram four each, and Krishna three.

