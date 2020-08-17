UPI payment in 15,000 village secretariats of Andhra Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To promote financial inclusion and provide access to digital payments in rural areas, the State government in association with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and Canara Bank, will make available the UPI payment in 15,004 village/ward secretariats.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the initiative which will pave the way for customers to experience easy, safe and instant payment mode – UPI — for their day-to-day transactions.

With the introduction of QR code, UPI will be empowering thousands of villagers with digital payments and provide an all new level of convenience with respect to their regular payments.

To perform UPI transactions, the customer needs to file a request. This will translate a QR code on the computer screen present in the village or ward secretariats, indicating the money that needs to be collected.

The customer can scan the dynamic UPI QR code through any UPI enabled application on his/her mobile device and authenticate the payment. The customer will also get the transaction confirmation message on his/her registered mobile number.

The government has designated a digital assistant, who will facilitate UPI payments for customers. This will not only reduce the time spent by villagers waiting in serpentine queues but also ensure secure, instant and contactless payments, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.