23-member panel to monitor coronavirus situation in Prakasam district

Published: 18th August 2020 08:37 AM

A health worker in PPE coveralls befor collection swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam collector Pola Bhaskar has constituted a 23-member task force committee that will monitor the overall coronavirus situation in the district, and take key decisions by holding meetings on every alternative day. 

Headed by joint collector TS Chetan, it also has health officers, district-level officers and representatives of private hospitals as its members. The new panel will manage and monitor the availability of beds in Covid hospitals, help desks and funeral arrangements of Covid victims. 

Meanwhile, several patients in home isolation complained that they have not been getting special kits designed for the purpose. According to official information, the district has 1,800 people undergoing treatment in home isolation, many of whom have said that they have only received the medicare kits. 

District medical and health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Padmavathi said, “As per government orders, we have increased the number of Covid-19 confirmation tests to nearly 4,000 a day, due to which more people are testing positive. At present, more than 1,700 patients have either mild or no symptoms, and so are in home isolation. We gave them medicare kits, but we have not received the home isolation kits, which will be distributed as and when they are received.” 

