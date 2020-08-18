STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC seeks evidence on plea over judges' phone tapping issue

Ptitioner's advocate submitted that he has reliable information that a senior IPS officer has been designated to track judges and added that he will file an affidavit naming the officer in the matter.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The  Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday termed as grave reports that phones of judges were tapped and observed that it was not a small matter. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Maheswari and Justice Ramesh made the observations during hearing on a petition filed by a lawyer Nimmi Grace from Gopalapatnam in Vizag district. 

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Shravan Kumar alleged that the Chief Secretary, DGP and Home Secretary had given the nod to tap the phones of the judges in violation of several laws.

“Phone tapping must be viewed seriously as per the Supreme Court verdict in the Bandhua Mukti Morcha vs Union of India case... probe by either the CBI or a special investigation team must be ordered,” he said.

​ALSO READ | Phone tapping row: Seeking proof instead of launching probe is ridiculous, says Chandrababu Naidu 

In reply to a query by the bench, he claimed that tapping was done at the behest of the powers-that-be. He further claimed that five persons were appointed to keep an eye on a judge and an IPS officer was entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire exercise.

The bench directed him to file an additional affidavit. Appearing on behalf of the government, additional advocate general Sudhakar Reddy submitted that the media house which carried the ‘false report’ of phone tapping must be made a respondent.

It’s fabricated allegation, govt tells HC 

“This is a fabricated allegation,” he said to which the bench responded saying that there was no need to make the media house a respondent at this stage and all details may come out if the petitioner files an additional affidavit. 

The additional AG, however, pointed out that if the media house was served a notice at this stage, there is a possibility of knowing where and when the judges’ phones were tapped. 

​ALSO READ | Naidu’s letter political, Centre won’t intervene in ‘phone tapping’ claims: GVL Narasimha Rao

Government advocate Suman, appearing for the DGP, and principal secretary (home), said the petition was based on a fabricated report and questioned how could a PIL be turned into a joke. The bench posed a counter question, whether he thought the allegation of phone tapping of judges was a joke. 

It also commented that additional affidavit by the petitioner may suffice to get more details. However, Suman insisted that since the report indicated that a few judges had spoken of phone tapping, the media house must be made a party. 

“That way, we can know who the judges are... and if they had indeed spoken, the question is whether they can do so. The government has also served a notice on the media house. The government has taken a serious view of the matter. The report amounts to contempt of court,” he said.

After hearing the arguments, the bench deferred the hearing to Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
phone tapping issue Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp