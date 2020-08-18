Andhra Pradesh HC seeks evidence on plea over judges' phone tapping issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday termed as grave reports that phones of judges were tapped and observed that it was not a small matter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Maheswari and Justice Ramesh made the observations during hearing on a petition filed by a lawyer Nimmi Grace from Gopalapatnam in Vizag district.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Shravan Kumar alleged that the Chief Secretary, DGP and Home Secretary had given the nod to tap the phones of the judges in violation of several laws.

“Phone tapping must be viewed seriously as per the Supreme Court verdict in the Bandhua Mukti Morcha vs Union of India case... probe by either the CBI or a special investigation team must be ordered,” he said.

In reply to a query by the bench, he claimed that tapping was done at the behest of the powers-that-be. He further claimed that five persons were appointed to keep an eye on a judge and an IPS officer was entrusted with the task of overseeing the entire exercise.

The bench directed him to file an additional affidavit. Appearing on behalf of the government, additional advocate general Sudhakar Reddy submitted that the media house which carried the ‘false report’ of phone tapping must be made a respondent.

It’s fabricated allegation, govt tells HC

“This is a fabricated allegation,” he said to which the bench responded saying that there was no need to make the media house a respondent at this stage and all details may come out if the petitioner files an additional affidavit.

The additional AG, however, pointed out that if the media house was served a notice at this stage, there is a possibility of knowing where and when the judges’ phones were tapped.

Government advocate Suman, appearing for the DGP, and principal secretary (home), said the petition was based on a fabricated report and questioned how could a PIL be turned into a joke. The bench posed a counter question, whether he thought the allegation of phone tapping of judges was a joke.

It also commented that additional affidavit by the petitioner may suffice to get more details. However, Suman insisted that since the report indicated that a few judges had spoken of phone tapping, the media house must be made a party.

“That way, we can know who the judges are... and if they had indeed spoken, the question is whether they can do so. The government has also served a notice on the media house. The government has taken a serious view of the matter. The report amounts to contempt of court,” he said.

After hearing the arguments, the bench deferred the hearing to Thursday.