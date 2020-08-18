STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh now are YSR Pre-Primary Schools

This was announced by Women Development and Child Welfare director Kritika Shukla during a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As many as 1,100 vacant posts of professors and assistant professors will be filled at the earliest. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which decided to introduce pre-primary (PP-I and PP-II) education in government schools, has started preparing the syllabus and materials to be given to the children. It also decided to call Anganwadi centres YSR Pre-Primary Schools.

These schools will function from 9 am to 4 pm, with a one-hour break for the children to sleep. Activities during the rest of the day will include reading, storytelling, creative tasks and action songs. 

This was announced by Women Development and Child Welfare director Kritika Shukla during a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

“Special attention will be paid to the children’s health and nutrition,” she said.

Anganwadi teachers will be trained to provide pre-primary education, and will be given four books on the syllabus. The children will get two books each. For the quarterly assessment, students will get graduation books, pre-school kits, colour cards, building blocks, posters, charts, learning kits and toys, Shukla added.

The Chief Minister said the government, which brought in educational reforms through the Amma Vodi scheme, will reform the sector right from the pre-primary stage. He told officials to prepare a plan of action and implement it in time.

Speaking to reporters later, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said, “The 11,000 Angawadi centres in government schools are included in Nadu-Nedu for development. A few are included in the first phase, and the rest will be listed in the second phase. The pre-primary education sector will be developed by the Education and Women and Child Welfare departments.”

He added that Rs 50-55 crore has been allocated to improve anganwadi centres, and each will have a dining hall.

Suresh further said 45-50 per cent of products to be given to students under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme have been procured and shifted to various mandal nodal points. 

“The rest will be procured and distributed within two weeks. By the time schools reopen on September 5, everything will be in place,” he added. Under the scheme, students are to get bags, books, belts, uniforms and two pairs of socks each.

He said all pending funds for the education department have been released, and pointed out that Rs 4,500 crore was released for the Vidya Deevena scheme, which aims to provide full fee reimbursement to students. 

“Amma Vodi and fee reimbursement schemes will now be applicable to private-school students as well,” Suresh stated.An amount of Rs 2,300 crore has been released for the Jaganna Vasathi Deevina scheme, under which students from low-income households are to get Rs 20,000 per year for hostel and mess fees.

As many as 1,100 vacant posts of professors and assistant professors will be filled at the earliest, he added.

