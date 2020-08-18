STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Flights to London resume from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

The UK-based airlines British Airways would be operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

This gives a big boost to air travel, which is now showing signs of recovery amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was re-connected with Heathrow Airport, London from August 17 under the air transport bubbles as part of GoI’s efforts to re-start international air connectivity. 

This gives a big boost to air travel, which is now showing signs of recovery amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Re-starting this connection between Hyderabad and London, the first flight of British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-bodied aircraft took off on Monday from Hyderabad airport to Heathrow around 7.50 am.    

All passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. 

Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling including thermal screening, social distancing was enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points. 

The UK-based airlines British Airways would be operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

