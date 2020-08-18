COVID-19 tally breaches three lakh mark in Andhra with 9,652 fresh cases, 88 more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crossed the three lakh mark with 9,652 new cases emerging in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Tuesday.

With a high number of recoveries in recent days and more than 9,211 persons discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the active cases stand at a little over 85,000. The state now has a total of 3,06,261 positive cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre on Tuesday, a staggering 56,090 samples were tested in the state in which the new cases emerged.

East Godavari district recorded the highest number of cases with 1,396. The district's cumulative tally now stands at 42,600, the highest among all the 13 districts of the state.

Chittoor district recorded the second highest number of cases with 990 persons testing positive followed by Visakhapatnam with 928 cases.

Meanwhile, 88 more persons succumbed to the virus taking the overall death toll to 2,820. With nine deaths each in Kurnool and Guntur districts, the death toll in these districts has crossed the 300-mark.