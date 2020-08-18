Death in family due to COVID-19 puts future of family in peril

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: COVID-19 dealt a severe blow to Suguna (name changed). The death of her husband due to Covid had left her looking for help from others and landed her in a position where she could no longer make her children continue their studies.

The family of four, hailing from a remote village in Dhone mandal, and migrated to Kurnool city, used to lead a decent life with her husband into real estate business, which flourished well.

He, however, got addicted to the drinking vice and the business crumbled. After losing everything in business, Suguna’s husband got reformed and purchased two bullock-carts for a living.

With one bullock-cart, he started transporting sand from River Tungabhadra to make a come back in life. The other bullock-cart was given on rent.

The family came to a position where it need not depend on others and the couple could bring up their children. While their son is doing engineering, daughter is in Class IX. Life went on smoothly for them till April 2, when Suguna’s husband succumbed to Covid-19.

“Four days before his death, he got admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool as he was suffering from symptoms of corona,’’ Suguna told The New Indian Express.

On April 2, she got a phone call asking her to come to the burial ground. “My husband’s body was brought in an ambulance and his last rites were performed in my presence,’’ Suguna broke down, while narrating her plight. After the performance of last rites only, she was told that her husband died of coronavirus.

The only thing Suguna knows is tailoring and she now wants to fend for her family with the skill. “I may not continue my children’s education in the present situation,’’ she said.

“We have sold the two bullock-carts to repay Rs 2 lakh debts. Some relatives are providing us basic essentials now,’’ a family member said.